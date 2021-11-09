ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 104,109.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,096 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 746.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIW stock opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

