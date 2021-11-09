Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Sunday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Acorn Capital Investment Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

About Acorn Capital Investment Fund

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

