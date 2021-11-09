ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACR. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 185.72 and a quick ratio of 185.72. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

