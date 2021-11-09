Actinium Price Reaches $0.0237 on Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $855,797.76 and $13,645.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 36,167,800 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

