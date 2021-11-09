Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

