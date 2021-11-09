Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.
Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.