Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.290 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.76.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.10. 8,808,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978,950. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

