Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Hits New 1-Year High at $221.27

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $221.27 and last traded at $219.99, with a volume of 404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.11.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,902,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

