Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $962,537.54 and approximately $206,306.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,724.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,744.67 or 0.07110807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.90 or 0.00401494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.50 or 0.01060331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00092155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.62 or 0.00423568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.05 or 0.00277331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00222017 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.