Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,418. The company has a market cap of $293.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.36. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

