Adshares Trading Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00003230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $43.50 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00075280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,136,387 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

