ADT (NYSE:ADT) Issues Earnings Results

ADT (NYSE:ADT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. 11,747,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,449. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. ADT has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 1,135,271 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of ADT worth $34,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADT shares. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

