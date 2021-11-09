Advisor Resource Council Buys New Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,234 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,234 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

NYSE HWM traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $33.13. 20,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.