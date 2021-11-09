Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 22,631 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.09. 6,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

