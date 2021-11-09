Advisor Resource Council Invests $1.12 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,776,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.35. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.78. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $84.24.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

