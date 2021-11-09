Advisor Resource Council Invests $861,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 38,678 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 95,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,885. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.