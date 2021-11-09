Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,547. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

