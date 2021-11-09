Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth about $422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth about $509,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,803.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter.

OMFS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,949 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43.

