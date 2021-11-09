Advisory Resource Group Acquires Shares of 4,346 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,100 shares of company stock worth $23,695,061. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,659,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

