Advisory Resource Group Buys New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.22.

Shares of PYPL traded down $27.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.83. 1,750,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,502,038. The firm has a market cap of $237.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

