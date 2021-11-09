Advisory Resource Group Invests $1.07 Million in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 88,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,452,000 after acquiring an additional 59,981 shares during the period.

BATS ICVT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,563 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.31.

