Advisory Resource Group Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $182.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,562. 3M has a one year low of $163.15 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.45.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

