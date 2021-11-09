Advisory Resource Group Makes New $579,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,990,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 206.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

