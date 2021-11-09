Advisory Resource Group Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,725 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $103,825,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,211,000 after acquiring an additional 729,157 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.28.

NYSE:DHI traded up $3.54 on Tuesday, hitting $96.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,510. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

