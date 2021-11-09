Aemetis (AMTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. On average, analysts expect Aemetis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $711.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $29,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,921 shares of company stock worth $2,561,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aemetis by 1,396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

