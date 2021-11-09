Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,334,000. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 780.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 481,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,921 shares of company stock worth $2,561,450 over the last three months. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

