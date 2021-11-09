Affirm (AFRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Affirm to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. Affirm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Affirm to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AFRM stock opened at $163.37 on Tuesday. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $176.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $218,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,990 shares of company stock worth $22,480,269. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

