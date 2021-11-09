Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Boosted by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 39,871 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $16,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $160.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.30. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.19 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

