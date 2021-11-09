agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

agilon health stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $24.74. 37,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,951. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that agilon health will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,092,917 shares of company stock worth $524,331,541.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in agilon health by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 642,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 233,916 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,490,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in agilon health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 630.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,067,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,965,000 after purchasing an additional 921,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

