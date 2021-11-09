Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $21.68 million and approximately $325,242.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001299 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,771.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,784.61 or 0.07165647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.15 or 0.00400103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $707.47 or 0.01059541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00094251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.80 or 0.00411558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00285591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00222973 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

