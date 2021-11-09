Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Citigroup

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $152.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $200.32 on Monday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.37.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 112.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total transaction of $4,297,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,409,632 shares of company stock valued at $215,737,004. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,545,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Airbnb by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

