Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $179.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $167.00 to $179.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABNB. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.81.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $200.32 on Friday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion and a PE ratio of -16.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.37.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 112.76% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,409,632 shares of company stock worth $215,737,004 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $970,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.