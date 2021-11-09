Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 175.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 1,126,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,557. The firm has a market cap of $85.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Akerna has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.

Get Akerna alerts:

KERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Akerna in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akerna in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 128,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $346,032.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akerna stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Akerna as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.