Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Akoya Biosciences stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.67. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.