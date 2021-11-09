Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $18,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 65.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 287,711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 221,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALG opened at $158.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.17 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 503 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $76,013.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,241 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $339,040.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,354,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,670 shares of company stock worth $3,795,564 in the last ninety days. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALG shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

