Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold Sells 1,337 Shares

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $278.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $113.07 and a 1-year high of $279.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Albemarle by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

