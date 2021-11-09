Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Bank of America

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $211.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of ALB opened at $278.52 on Monday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $113.07 and a 12-month high of $279.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,341 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,581 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after acquiring an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

