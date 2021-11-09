Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Up 7.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alignment Healthcare traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.92. 28,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 477,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $2,894,860.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,082.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,924,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

