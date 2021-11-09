Alithya Group (ALYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Alithya Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.19 million. On average, analysts expect Alithya Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

