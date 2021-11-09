Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.33, but opened at $27.91. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Alkermes shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 24,293 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 49.3% during the second quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,863 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alkermes by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after acquiring an additional 995,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -44.21, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.