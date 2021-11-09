Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Allakos stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.71. Allakos has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Get Allakos alerts:

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allakos stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Allakos worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.