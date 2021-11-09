Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Allakos stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.71. Allakos has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $157.98.
In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ALLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.
About Allakos
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
