Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Allakos stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,563. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.71. Allakos has a 12-month low of $75.41 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.33.

Get Allakos alerts:

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allakos stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Allakos were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.