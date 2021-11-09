AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of AlloVir worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AlloVir by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after buying an additional 306,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AlloVir by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 250,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AlloVir by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after buying an additional 234,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AlloVir by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after buying an additional 166,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AlloVir alerts:

ALVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ALVR opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.17). Research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $54,516.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 12,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $306,344.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,627 shares of company stock worth $1,578,888 over the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR).

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.