ALLY (ALY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $80,980.00

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. One ALLY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a market cap of $12.18 million and approximately $80,980.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00223397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00093006 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

