Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,326 shares of company stock worth $2,396,319 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

