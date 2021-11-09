Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Kavitark Ram Shriram Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,988.06, for a total value of $7,470,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,987.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,841.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,656.83. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,020.69.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.