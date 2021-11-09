Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 86.96%. The business had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,631 shares of company stock valued at $60,632. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

