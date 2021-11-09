Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $87.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Altair Engineering traded as high as $82.81 and last traded at $82.11, with a volume of 721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.91.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,149,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 487,205 shares of company stock worth $36,100,040. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,735,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 23.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,784 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 101,177 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,150 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.00. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -999.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

