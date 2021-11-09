Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASGTF shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Altus Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of ASGTF stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.71. 20,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378. Altus Group has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.