ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 122.80% from the stock’s current price.

ALXO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO traded down $13.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,538. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.09. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 3.07. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $4,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,023,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,529 shares of company stock worth $9,822,994 over the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,738,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ALX Oncology by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 121,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 96,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 276,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 93,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

