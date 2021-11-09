Amadeus IT Group’s (AMADY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMADY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday. Erste Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

AMADY stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.30. 63,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,901. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.30. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $58.34 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

